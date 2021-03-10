Lebanon girls win MSHSAA wrestling team title

INDEPENDENCE, Mo–The Missouri state wrestling tournament for boys is getting started Wednesday in Independence.

The girls championships were Tuesday night, and the big team winner was Lebanon.

The Yellowjackets earned the most points 101 to win the trophy as the best overall team.

That was 20 points higher then second place.

Nixa’s Ashlyn Eli at 102 pounds and Brenya Crahan at 122 won state championships as did Central’s Catherine Dutton at 195.

And six Lebanon Yellowjackets made it to the podium, incuding Halea Bartel who lost to Nixa’s Crahan in the 122 pound title match.

