SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school softball Monday, Glendale hosting Lebanon.

It’s 1-nothing Yellowjackets, when Lebanon’s Katie Schneider strikes out a Falcon swinging here.

It’s 2-nothing Lebanon when Glendale cuts that lead in half in the third, Karsyn Phillips shoots the gap in right center, that scores her sister Kyndall, it’s 2-1.

But Lebanon would get that run back in the sixth, Cailyn Willbanks singles to left, Regan Hathaway scores it’s 3-1.

And the Yellowjackets hold on and win 3-2.