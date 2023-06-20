SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Nearly 200 high school athletes and ten teams from Southwest Missouri were honored Tuesday at the 11th annual Sports Commission Awards at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-plex.

There were 34 categories that featured the top athletes.

A selection committee picked the finalists and the winners.

Lebanon wrestling won girls team of the year.

Ash Grove baseball was the boys team of the year.

El Dorado Springs basketball star Macie Mays was the girls athlete of the year.

And the boys athlete of the year was Camdenton Laker football player Kam Durnin.

Congrats to all the winners.