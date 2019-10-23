Leamy’s Bears climb to 9th ahead of homecoming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s homecoming week here in Springfield and while a lot of attention will go to Missouri State’s football game with Northern Iowa, it’s the men’s soccer team making national headlines ahead of Saturday.

The Bears moved up to 9th in the nation this week after wins over Drake and Bradley this past week.

Missouri State is now a perfect 12-0 on the season, making the Bears not only the last perfect team but also the last undefeated one.

Head Coach Jon Leamy says despite that perfect tag, his Bears still have plenty to improve on.

“Oh, all kinds of stuff,” Leamy said. “Just little details. Always the little things: our communication, our angles to receive balls, how we’re shutting people down, our help with our defense. Just all those things. Can we get better, and better and better. It’s just been great. We’re going one game at a time. We’re so pumped to be at home. Homecoming this weekend. We’ve got football with UNI at two. We come on at five with Evansville, so it’s going to be a good weekend.”