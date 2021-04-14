Leamy proud of his soccer Bears as they advance in Valley tourney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The ninth-ranked Missouri State soccer team advanced to the Valley conference tournament championship game with a victory over Bradley last night.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will host Loyola Saturday afternoon for the championship.

Tuesday night, Bradley scored first, but the Bears scored the next three goals to advance.

Missouri State is 10-1 so far this season.

And had a Valley record 25 game conference winning streak snapped by the Ramblers last week.

So Saturday, the Bears will be looking for revenge in the tournament championship match.

And coach Jon Leamy says this team is a special group.

“We have a good veteran team with some good young players that have come together. And this is a different team then we had a couple of years ago. But there is some good carry over from that team. And these guys love playing for each other. They love training. They really embrace the moment. And appreciating it. Especially this year, appreciating getting games. Because this fall they didn’t get to play any. They trained but didn’t get any live games,” said Leamy.