Leamy leaving Missouri State with winning soccer legacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State soccer Bears and Creighton are on the pitch as we speak playing in the NCAA tournament.

It’s the third straight season that Missouri State has qualified for the tourney.

And for the past three decades Jon Leamy has been the coach of these soccer Bears.

But after this postseason run, Leamy will retire.

He’s won 309 games going into Thursday night’s action and has raised the level of Bears soccer to where it’s one of the best programs in the country.

Going into the tournament match, Leamy didn’t want to talk about his legacy.

He just wanted to talk about his team.

“Right now it’s about this university and it’s soccer program. That’s what it is. That’s what we do with our jobs and our professions. It’s pretty cool. We’ve got something going on. There’s not many teams that have something going on right now. There’s only 48 of them. So we have something going. This team can play awhile. You never know what it’ll be with results this team can go well into December. I think the best days are ahead for Missouri State soccer, I really do,” said Leamy.