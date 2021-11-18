Leamy era ends in emotional opening round loss to Creighton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 30 years at the helm of the Missouri State Men’s Soccer program, Thursday saw the end of the Jon Leamy era as the Bears fell to Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 1-0.

The Bears finish the season with a 17-2 record.

Leamy finishes with a 309-189-66 all time record with the Bears including six appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

He retires as the Missouri Valley Conference’s winningest coach.

His squads claimed 10 regular-season MVC titles and three MVC tournament championships.

“When we look back in time at the legacy of what they’ve accomplished, whether its win streaks or total wins – What is this, like the fifth loss in three years? I mean, it’s incredible,” Leamy said after the loss. “One conference loss I think in three years. It’s an unbelievable group. We’re just so proud to represent this university. This University has embraced them. What a crowd tonight. It’s everything. This is…this is home.”

Michael Seabolt will now takeover as the program’s head coach after 15 years as an assistant for the program.