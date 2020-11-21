Late West Plains rally not enough against Helias

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo–The only other area game Friday night was in Class 4 where unbeaten Jefferson City Helias hosted 10-1 West Plains.

The Zizzers are shooting for their first ever berth to the football final four.

3-nothing Helias when Crusader quarterback Jake Weaver hits Damon Johanns with this 19 yard touchdown pass it’s 10-nothing Helias.

Early second quarter, Weaver on the quarterback keeper it’s 17-nothing Crusaders.

West Plains gets back in it, Dagen Kenslow’s pass is tipped but Kyler Stowers manages to grab it, 17-7.

Then Kenslow to Connor Lair and it’s 17-13.

But right before the half, Helias’ Isaac Lopez takes it around the far end, 12 yards for a touchdown and it’s 23-13.

Third quarter, more Helias and more Weaver, this time he keeps the ball, comes to the near sideline, then cuts his way back across the field, 20 yards for a touchdown, 30-13.

The Zizzers rallied late but fall 36-30.