Late rally not enough for Bears softball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Time ran out on Missouri State in the series opener against Loyola.

The Ramblers beat the Bears 5-4, ending Missouri State’s three game win streak on Saturday at Killian Stadium.

Loyola (10-22) scored the first five runs of the game, including a pair of two-run innings in the third and fourth.

Missouri State (19-15) rallied with a three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth, including a home run from Olivia Krehbiel and Tess Weakly to make it a 5-3 game.

Meagan McCorkell added an RBI single in the sixth inning to cut it down to 5-4.

The Bears went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to end the game and the winning streak.

The two will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch of game 1 at 11am and game 2 at 1 pm.