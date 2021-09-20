Late rally boosts Republic over Kickapoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Republic went on the road, tie game late, and pulled off a rally to win.

The Tigers beat Kickapoo 7-2 on Monday in high school softball at Kickapoo High School.

Bella Williams had the games first RBI on an infield single to score Taylor Akers.

The 1-0 score would hold until the fifth inning.

In the top of the fifth, Emi Essary put Repmo on the board with a 2-run home run to right to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Kickapoo responded in the bottom half with a Callie Muldoon RBI single to shallow centerfield, which scored Akers for the second time in the game.

Republic would score 5 unanswered runs to win the game.