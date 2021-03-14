Late penalty kick lifts Bears over Aces

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It wasn’t easy against the winless Aces, but the Bears did enough to get the job done.

Missouri State converted a penalty kick in the 86 minute to beat Evansville 2-1 on a rainy Sunday at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.

The Bears (4-0-0, 3-0-0) out played Evansville (0-5-0, 0-3-0) in just about every statistical category. They outshot the Aces 11-2, including 6-1 on-goal.

The first goal of the game came off an Evansville own-goal with Jesus Barea applying pressure in the box.

That score would hold through halftime, and it wasn’t until the 64 minute that Evansville would draw level.

Then the game would see an hour lightning delay that sent both teams off the pitch.

Shortly after the restart, Nicolo Mulatero earned the penalty kick and scored his second PK goal of the season.

The Bears travel to Bradley for a game on Thursday and then will host Drake next Monday.