ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It was a pitchers duel for the first half of the game.

It was an offensive masterclass in the second half of the game.

But all that matters is who scored the most.

The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats beat Springfield Catholic 9-2 in a ranked showdown on Thursday evening at Rogersville High School.

Both pitchers didn’t allow much offense through the first three innings as both teams were scoreless.

The first run of the game came off a Ben Smith solo home run to center field, that put Catholic up 1-0.

The Wildcats answered in a hurry as they scored three runs in the bottom half, off hits from Tanner Peterson and Blythe Blakey.

Log-Rog wouldn’t trail the rest of the night.

Catholic is scheduled to play Marshfield on Tuesday, while Logan-Rogersville is back on Friday against Mountain Grove.