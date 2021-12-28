Late Night quarterfinal action from Blue & Gold, Pink & White

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Since 1947, high school basketball fans have enjoyed the annual Blue and Gold tournament in the week between Christmas and New Years.

Tuesday night was Gold division quarterfinals.

In one quarter, it was the host school Greenwood facing Strafford.

And this came down to the end, Strafford’s Seth Soden with the corner three it’s 50-45 Indians in the fourth quarter.

Greenwood answers with Tanner Jones, he drives to the rack, gets the hoop and the harm, it’s 50-50.

Strafford’s Avery Voysey with the hoop here to tie it at 52.

The Indians put Greenwood on the line in the last 30 seconds and Tommy Pinegar hits the free throws, and Greenwood beats Strafford 56-52.

Another Gold division quarter featured Rogersville against Ozark.

And Ozark with the inbounds to Devyn Wright for the easy hoop we’re tied at six.

Rogersville sharing the ball, and getting it inside to JJ O’Neal for the hoop and the Wildcats lead by two.

Ozark attacking from outside, Greydon Miller with the three pointer, it’s 11-8 Tigers.

Rogersville with the defense, Ross Lawrence with the steal, down to O’Neal for the hoops it’s a one point game.

But Ozark wins with one second left in the game 46-44.

On the girls side, the Pink and White Lady Classic has an added twist.

There are two teams from out of state, Cabot Arkansas and Georgetown Texas.

Georgetown is the top seed in the White division.

And the Georgetown Lady Eagles face Central in Tuesday night’s quarterfinals.

And the Eagles Jacqui Spencer steps into a ten footer it’s 8-2 Georgetown.

Central saving the ball, then Talia Dyson knocks down the catch and shoot 17 footer, it’s 8-4 Georgetown.

The Lady Eagles too strong, again it’s Spencer as she weaves her way around the tall Bulldogs for the basket, it’s 10-4.

Then Georgetown’s Sheila Lee blocks the shot, and Brooke White runs the floor, coast to coast for the layup.

And the Lady Eagles from Texas beat Central 45-31.

In another White quarterfinal, Strafford taking on Willard.

Third quarter action, Laney Humble with the corner three, it’s 45-26 Indians.

Willard running the floor, the pass to Brielle Adamson who pulls up and swishes the three pointer, but the Tigers were down by 19.

Strafford’s Emma Mullings puts the ball on the deck and drives to the hole, it’s 57-32 Indians.

Later it’s Humble again, this time on the low block, she gets the hoop and Strafford advances to the semifinals 67-36.

Semifinals for both tournaments are Wednesday night.