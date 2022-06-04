STILLWATER, Ok. — Staring the end of the season in the face, the Bears were at their best again.

Missouri State erased a six run deficit in the final two innings to beat Grand Canyon 8-7 in an elimination game of the Stillwater Regional on Saturday.

“It’s right up there with them,” Bears head coach Keith Guttin said. “I can think of a few others, a walk off and Cepicky’s at Arkansas in the regionals are two that come to mind. But this was certainly right there with them because the deficit that we had to come from.”

When Jacob Wilson hit a home run in the seventh to put Grand Canyon ahead 7-1, it seemed like a mountain too tall to climb for Missouri State.

But as they did in the MVC tournament, the Bears were up to the challenge.

Drake Baldwin hit a two-run home run in the eighth to cut it to a 7-3 deficit.

Spencer Nivens followed it up in the ninth with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to make it just a one run game.

Then it was Mason Hull’s time to shine.

Hull sent a ball out of the park for a two-run home run to mark the completion of the comeback as MSU took the lead 8-7.

“We have stayed even-keeled the whole season,” Hull said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. We know what we are capable of and we have been confident throughout the whole season.”

According to a press release Missouri State’s 104 runs this season ranks second in school and sixth in Missouri Valley Conference history. It’s also the most home runs hit by any Valley school since 1999.

The Bears will play the loser of Arkansas/Oklahoma State in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.