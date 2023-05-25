SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The road to Ozark and a Missouri state high school baseball championship continued Thursday afternoon in Class 3 and 4.

In Class 4, Springfield Catholic hosted Nevada in a quarterfinal game.

The Fighting Irish looking for a second straight trip to the Final Four.

And this was a pitchers duel, Catholic’s Coleman Morrison with a strikeout looking to end the first.

The Irish were threatening in the second, but Ben Ruter is gunned down at third by the Tigers catcher, still scoreless.

Nevada had the bases loaded but Coleman bears down and gets a couple of strikeouts and a pop up to end the inning.

Irish threatening in the third, but the Tigers Case Sanderson gets the strikeout to end the inning.

Nevada trying to get something going in the fifth, but Irish catcher Logan Ripper guns down the runner.

This was scoreless until the seventh when Ripper rips a two run homer and Catholic wins 2-nothing.

The Irish will play Excelsior Springs in the semis.

In Class 3, Licking battled Stockton.

And Licking wins 11-1 and will play Barstow in the semifinals.