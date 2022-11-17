OMAHA, Neb–Missouri State soccer set a team record with a dozen shutouts this season.

In Thursday’s NCAA tournament at Creighton, it looked like there might be a 13th.

But the Blue Jays cracked the rugged Bears defense late in the game and ended Missouri State’s season for a second straight year.

It was a cold, cloudy and blustry day for tournament soccer in Omaha.

Late first half, a couple of Missouri State opportunities, Kian Yari with a shot that’s punched out of bounds, still scoreless.

A few minutes later, Jack Denton with a blast that’s batted over the crossbar, it was 0-0 at halftime.

Early second half, Missouri State breaks through, nice pass to Nicolo Mulatero, he fires to the short side of the goal, and scores it’s 1-0 Bears.

Missouri State held that lead until less then eight minutes left in the match, when Jake Ashford with the second opportunity scores to tie the game at one.

Then with less then three minutes left, the Jays on the attack, Alejandro Maillet with the shot stopped by Harry Townsend, but Maillet gets a head on the rebound and fires it home.

And Creighton scored two late goals to beat the Bears 2-1.