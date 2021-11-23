Last second shot sinks Bears in Naples

NAPLES, Fla–The Missouri State Bears continued their pre-Thanksgiving tournament Tuesday night in Florida.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU faced East Tennessee State on the winners bracket side of the Naples Invitational.

Dana Ford’s Bears were looking for their fourth straight win.

Another good shooting night, Isiaih Mosley with the three, Bears up by four late in the first half.

Then Keaton Hervey with the baseline drive, and the slam dunk 39-35 Bears.

ETSU led by two at the half.

Second half, Hervey gives it up, gets it back and another dunk, we’re tied at 50.

Isiaih Mosley gives the Bears the lead with four and a half minutes left, this three, three of his 18.

Came down to the last possession and East Tennessee’s David Sloan hits from the free throw line with two seconds left.

And the Buccaneers beat the Bears 77-76.

Bears will play George Washington Wednesday for third place.