Last minute touchdown completes Bears’ comeback over North Dakota

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Shelley’s two yard touchdown pass to Isaac Smith with 15 seconds left on the clock capped off an improbable comeback and a 32-28 win for Missouri State (5-3, 4-2) over visiting North Dakota.

The Bears trailed 28-17 with under seven minutes left in the game, but a Fighting Hawk fumble deep in Bears territory helped lead to a Jason Shelley 12 yard touchdown run with 4:33 left to get back within three with the two-point conversion.

Then the defense came up big again, forcing a second North Dakota fumble at the Bears’ 24 yard line.

Again, the offense took advantage and capped the drive with the Smith touchdown to move back in front with just 15 seconds on the clock.

From there, a final second interception by Kyriq McDonald sealed the rally win for MSU.

“Defense came up with those big plays, big turnovers in the 4th quarter,” Head Coach Bobby Petrino said. “It was just great to see the way we responded. Everybody on the sideline believed. Everybody was cheering for each other the entire time. There was nobody that gave in. You keep fighting till the last whistle, or at least till there’s 15 seconds to go to score. But just real proud of our football team, real proud of our assistant coaches. It’s a great win.”

The Bears will look to carry momentum into next Saturday when they visit Southern Illinois (6-1) for a noon kickoff in Carbondale.