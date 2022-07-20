SPRINGFIELD, Mo–World TeamTennis made it official Wednesday.

The professional tennis league will not play this season, but WTT will return in 2023.

And the league will play matches in home venues.

That means the Springfield Lasers will be back at the Cooper Tennis Complex for the first time since 2019.

The Springfield Lasers have been a part of World TeamTennis for 26 years and the team won back to back WTT championships in 2018 and 2019.

World TeamTennis involves both men and women playing singles, doubles and mixed doubles sets.

It attracts some of the top ranked tennis players in the world.