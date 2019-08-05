Lasers win back to back WTT championships

LAS VEGAS, Nev–The Springfield Lasers are champions of the World TeamTennis again.

Late Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Lasers rallied to beat New York and win their second straight King Cup.

J.L. de Jager’s Lasers were down going into the third event mixed doubles.

But Robbie Lindstedt and Abigal Spears beat Neal Skupski and Maria Martinez Sanchez 5-2.

Then Lindsted teamed up with Evan Story to win the mens doubles event 5-2.

Lindsted won the finals MVP.

And those margins of victory proved to be the difference as Springfield wins 20-19.

“This experience of World TeamTennis has been the best of my career. Robbie, I can’t thank Robbie enough. That guy is a tremendous leader. And he took charge and he made the calls. And I just tried to hold my own. I mean a former grand slam champion, I better listen to him,” said Evan Story.