Lasers storm Kastles for first 2020 WTT win

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVA–The Springfield Lasers won their first World TeamTennis match of the 2020 Greenbrier season Thursday.

Springfield edged Washington 20-18, handing the Kastles their first loss of the season.

The Lasers Catherine McNally and Olga Govortsova won womens doubles 5-2.

And Robert Lindstedt and Jean-Julien Rojer won mens doubles 5-2.

But the hero of the match was Mitchell Krueger who gutted out stress filled 5-4 mens singles victory in the last event of the match to win.

The 1-2 Lasers will play the Las Vegas Rollers Friday afternoon.

