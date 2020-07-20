Lasers rally falls short against Philly 22-17

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVa–It’s been a rough stay at the Greenbrier for the Springfield Lasers.

The entire World TeamTennis universe is hunkered down at the West Virginia sports resort.

Monday afternoon, the Lasers lost to Philadelphia Freedoms 22-17.

That drops Springfield into last place in the nine team league.

Monday, Philly won three of the five events.

Springfield won womens doubles, and mixed doubles.

In the mixed, Katie McNally and Jean-Julien Rojer rallied to win 5-3 and force extended play.

But the Freedoms won that set to win the match 22-17.

Springfield plays New York Tuesday.