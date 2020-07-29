Lasers lose to Venus, Kastles

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVa–The Springfield Lasers were trying to build a winning streak in World TeamTennis Tuesday.

But the Washington Kastles had other ideas and beat the Lasers 24-16.

Caty McNally beat Bernarda Pera 5-4 in womens singles.

But that was the only event Springfield won.

In fact Venus Williams was playing in the womens doubles event, and they beat Springfield 5-2.

The loss dropped the Lasers to 4-9, out of contention for the playoffs, and they’ll wrap up their stay in West Virginia with their last match Thursday morning.