Lasers ground Aviators, move to 7-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield is also home to the first place World TeamTennis Lasers.

Wednesday night the 6-1 Lasers hosted San Diego.

Mens singles starts us off, and Enrique Lopez Perez joins the team, and he would hold serve here and win the point.

But the Aviators Darian King wins the event 5-4.

Womens singles next, and Anna Blinkova on the serve, and then she charges the net, and wins the point, and the set 5-2.

Springfield goes onto win mens doubles, and mixed doubles and takes the match 22-17, the Lasers are 7-1.