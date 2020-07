WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVa–The Springfield Lasers ended their World TeamTennis season Thursday with a victory.

The Lasers were back to back WTT Champs.

But they could not make it a three peat.

Thursday the Lasers Mitch Kruegel gutted out a 5-4 mens singles win and Springfield beat Orange County 21-19 win.

The Lasers end the season 5-9.