Lasers dominate Empire, move to 3-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers continued their season opening homestand Wednesday night at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

The defending champs are in first place in the WTT with a 2-0 record.

The New York Empire in town, and it was mens singles leading things off.

Both guys wearing the same outfit, Springfield’s Misha Kecmanovic in the far court and the red hot serve.

Too strong for Ulises Blanch to handle.

Then Misha in the near court, and the strong backhand, and then the return that Blanch pushes out of bounds.

Springfield wins the first set 5-2.

Then womens singles, and the Lasers rookie Anna Blinkova with the strong forehand sends Kirsten Flipkens into the corner, and she can’t return it.

The Lasers win that set 5-2.

And Springfield takes the next three, winning the last set, mixed doubles in a tiebreak, 5-4.

And the Lasers win 25-13.