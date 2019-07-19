Lasers come from behind to storm Kastles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers wrapped up their World TeamTennis season opening homestand Thursday night.

In town, the Washington Kastles, and Springfield was looking to stay perfect in this 2019 WTT campaign.

This is also Misha Kecmanovic’s last match with the Lasers this season before heading back to the ATP tour.

And he would start things off with mens singles taking on the Kastle’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Misha moves Nishioka, and he can’t return the volly, Kecmanovic wins the point.

Then later in the first event, Misha in the far court, serves for the set, and wins 5-2.

The Lasers then turn to Anna Blinkova, that mens singles, womens singles has worked all season long.

Here Washington’s Marta Kostyuk with a couple of nice backhands, but Springfield’s Blinkova puts it away with a backhand of her own.

But the Kastles win that set 5-4, Washington would win the next three sets.

But Springfield takes the last set, mixed doubles, 5-love and comes from behind to win 21-17.

The Lasers are now 4-0 in World TeamTennis.