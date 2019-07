SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Lasers are headed back to the World Team Tennis playoffs with a chance to defend their title.

They returned home Tuesday and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 22-16 victory over visiting Orange County.

The win also clinches one of four playoff berths for Springfield with just one game left in the regular season.

The Lasers will wrap up by hosting the Vegas Rollers Wednesday night before launching their playoff campaign.