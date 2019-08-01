Lasers beat Rollers 21-20 in a Super Tie Break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers wrapped up the World TeamTennis regular season at home Wednesday night against the newest franchise in the league, Las Vegas.

And the Lasers had a pressure free evening.

Springfield beat Orange County Tuesday night to earn a berth in the playoffs.

Wednesday night was just for fun.

Mens singles was first, Springfield’s Enrique Lopez Perez against Evan Song.

Perez wins this with the smash down the far line.

But Song rallied late to win the event 5-3.

Womens doubles was next, Springfield’s Abigail Spears and Olga Govortsova.

Govortsova at the net, puts it away to get the point, the Lasers won that event 5-3.

Springfield took mixed doubles 5-2.

Vegas took womens singles 5-4.

It came down to mens doubles, and Vegas wins 5-3 forcing a Super Tie Breaker.

And Springfield won that, and took the match 21-20.

The Lasers will play in the semifinals Friday night in Las Vegas.