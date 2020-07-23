Laser ladies lead Springfield to victory

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVa–The Springfield Lasers rallied late to beat San Diego Thursday afternoon 22-18.

And it was the Lasers women who led the way over the Aviators.

In womens singles, Olga Govotsova won her set against Coco Vandeweghe 5-2.

That gave Springfield a 10-5 lead.

The Aviators battled back, and were up 4-2 in the final womens doubles event.

But Springfield’s Caty McNally and Hayley Carter rallied to win 5-4.

And the Lasers win 22-18.

Springfield is now 3-6 and will take Friday off before playing the Orange County Breakers Saturday.