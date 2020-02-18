Lamont West named Newcomer of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Bears may have found their groove as coach Dana Ford would say.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State has won three of its last four games and has moved into a four-way tie for fourth place in the Valley.

Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16, the Bears buried Indiana State in three-pointers and slam dunks en route to a 71-58 win over the Sycamores.

It was Indiana State’s first home loss of the season.

Lamont West scored a season-high 22 points.

And the grad transfer from West Virginia was named the Valley’s Newcomer of the Week.

Missouri State shot 47 percent from the field, 44 percent from the three-point line.

The Bears had four steals and scored 11 points off of turnovers.

Missouri State will stay on the road Wednesday night, Feb. 19, when they go to Bradley.

The Bears lost to the Braves at home 91-78.