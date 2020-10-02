Lamar’s new leader keeps the Brotherhood bar high

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Brotherhood has a new name, but a familiar face at the helm this year.

“I’m loving it,” first year Lamar Football Head Coach Jared Beshore said. “This is exactly what I wanted to do when I got into this field.”

“It’s wonderful having someone almost the same age as us,” Lamar Sr. Linebacker Phoenix Pacacz said. “He gets a lot of the stuff. Understands a lot of the newer stuff that we like to do and everything. He’s just real fun to have around.”

Jared Beshore played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2015, winning three straight state championships to start the legendary streak of seven in a row.

Then he played at Missouri State including serving as a captain on the team.

Now, he’s back where it all started as a head coach.

“Anytime a guy gets to go back to his alma mater, it’s special,” Beshore said. “It was particularly special for me just because of how soon I got to go back. It’s been phenomenal. It’s been special. Anything under the sun, that’s what it’s been.”

The connections run deep for Beshore with family on his coaching staff, and his younger brother on the team.

Together, the Beshore led brotherhood set the tone early – topping Springfield Catholic 56-12 in week one.

“There’s a lot of jitters,” Beshore said. “It was a thing where I didn’t know exactly how our team was going to come out just because it was the first varsity game with the guys. They showed up and played physical. They played fast. Those jitters went away pretty quickly when I got to see them actually get on the field and play.”

Now through five weeks the Tigers are 4-1 as Beshore the coach seeks to maintain Lamar’s high bar, he helped set back when he was a player.

“We have a high standard,” Beshore said. “We have high expectations. But that’s what I’ve always had for myself and the teams I’ve coached for. We expect excellence because otherwise we wouldn’t put in all the work that we do.”

Tonight the bar of competition stays high as the Tigers follow a win over Cassville with a fellow 4-1 side in Mount Vernon.

“For the second week in a row, we’ve got a really tough opponent,” Beshore said. “When I looked at the schedule, these two weeks right here I knew was going to be a challenge for our kids. We answered the bell last week, so this week we’ve got to do it again.”