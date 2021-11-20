Lamar races into state semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AVA, Mo. — The Ava Bears were the last team to beat Lamar.

That was back in 2019.

The Tigers beat the Bears 35-14 on Saturday on Silvey Field in Ava to reach its second straight state semifinal game.

“We always tell our kids that hosting a semifinal game in Barton County is a big deal,” Tigers head coach Jared Beshore said. “That doesn’t happen every single year. I think our kids are kind of buying into how important and how special that is. There isn’t anything better than waking up on a Saturday morning knowing that you are going to play a semifinal game at your home place. It’s pretty special.”

Both teams fumbled on their first possession, but the Tigers (12-0) still raced out to a 14-0 lead after Austin Wilkerson and Logan Crockett each ran in a touchdown.

Ava (11-1) responded with a Zach Reynolds 30-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 14-7.

Reynolds would also record an interception and an ensuing one-yard touchdown run, but Lamar led at halftime 21-14.

Lamar would score two more touchdowns in the second half, while keeping Ava off the scoreboard.

Lamar will host Richmond in the state semifinals next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets