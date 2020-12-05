Lamar claims 8th state championship

WARDSVILLE, Mo. — Two offensive juggernauts turned into a defensive battle.

Nonetheless, it turned into a return to the championship throne for the Lamar Tigers.

Lamar topped St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6-3 on Friday night to win the school’s eighth state championship in football, the first since 2017.

The Lamar defense was a force throughout the game, allowing only 46 yards in the first half.

The big play came in the third quarter when Joel Beshore threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Mason Gastel for what turned out to be the game’s only touchdown.

The Tigers state championship comes in former Missouri State safety Jared Beshore’s first season as Lamar’s head coach.

Beshore, returning to his alma mater, won three straight state championships while playing for Lamar.