Lake Report: Table Rock Lake June 12th

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Table Rock Lake less than an hour south of Springfield.

Table Rock has a number of different species of fish.

The most numerous are bass both largemouth and smallmouth.

Also the white crappie are very plentiful at Table Rock.

Now to some fishing pictures.

Our first picture is of nine-year old Fisher Williams with a six pound bass he caught on Pomme de Terre Lake.

Fisher is the pefect first name for this angler.

Our second picture is of Dan Lien who caught this two pound 17 inch bass on Lake Springfield.

Our third picture is of Camden Preston who caught this 62 pound flathead catfish on Lake Winnebago.

Camden’s sister Cooper and dad Matt helped land this lake monster.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.