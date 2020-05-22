Lake Report: Stockton May 22nd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Now for our Friday Lake Report, and we’re going to look at Stockton Lake which is about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.

Stockton has a number of different species some of the best include white bass, largemouth bass, and don’t forget about the walleye.

Now to our fishing pictures for this week.

And we’re going to start with Milo Brooks, he caught a small big mouth bass at Table Rock.

I love the kiddie fishing pole.

This is Pam Dobson with a huge small mouth bass she caught on Table Rock.

This is two years in a row that Pam’s been on the Lake Report.

Then we have Don West, who caught this three pound bass on Stockton Lake.

Don West of course does play by play for us during Missouri State basketball season and the man can catch a fish too.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.