Lake Report: Stockton Lake, June 19th

STOCKTON, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Stockton Lake which is about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.

Stockton has a number of different species some of the best include white bass, largemouth bass, and don’t forget about the walleye.

Now to our fishing pictures for this week.

We’ll start with Owen Cowie who caught his first fish ever a crappie on Pomme de Terre with a Snoopy pole.

Our second picture is from Chris Eidson, a videographer for us here at KOLR 10, an 18 inch bass caught at Pomme de Terre.

And our last picture is of Marty Prather, otherwise known as “the sign man.”

Marty tells me this is the first time he ever went fishing 30 years ago and he caught that big bass.

Marty says he hasn’t caught any other fish when he’s gone out fishing since then.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.