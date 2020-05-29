Lake Report: May 29th, Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo–Now for weekly lake report.

And we’re going to look at Lake of the Ozarks, a little more than an hour north of Springfield.

Lake of the Ozarks has lots of shoreline to fish.

Lots of largemouth bass at Lake of the Ozarks.

Also two kinds of catfish, channel cats and blue catfish, they’re getting active now.

Now for some fishing pictures, the first is of Colby Weatherford and his 12 and a half inch crappie caught at Valley Water Mill. Arlen looks jealous.

The second is of Kiersten Markos and a 37 inch, 26 pound blue catfish caught jug fishing at Truman Lake.

And our last picture is of Jerry Reeser and a five pound largemouth bass he caught at Lake of the Ozarks.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.