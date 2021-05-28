Lake Report May 28th, Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo–Now for weekly lake report and we’re going to look at Lake of the Ozarks, a little more than an hour north of Springfield.

Lake of the Ozarks has lots of shoreline to fish.

Lots of largemouth bass at Lake of the Ozarks.

Also two kinds of catfish, channel cats and blue catfish, they’re getting active now.

Now for some fishing pictures, the first is of Trapper Harris with a nice stringer of white bass that he caught near Forsyth.

Proud grandpa Mavis emailed the picture to us.

We counted more than 20 caught by that group.

The second is of Natalie Weaver, this is a six pound bass she caught at Pomme de Terre Lake.

Natalie was fishing for catfish when she caught this big bass.

And our last picture is of Tara Ferkel.

Full disclosure, Tara’s our producer on the six and ten news, usually has Friday’s off but she’s working today and sent me this picture of her beta named Winnipeg.

Not the same type of fishing picture but what the heck, it’s a holiday weekend.

If you’re fishing this memorial day weekend, email a picture of you and your catch.

E-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.