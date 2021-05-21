Lake Report-May 21st, Stockton Lake

STOCKTON, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Stockton Lake which is about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.

Stockton has a number of different species some of the best include white bass, largemouth bass, and don’t forget about the walleye.

Now to our fishing pictures for this week.

This is a special picture sent to us from Larry Jansen, he and his brothers caught this three foot gar back in 1960, it was in Southeast Missouri on a river that ran through their farm.

Our second picture is of eight-year old Matt Burbridge who caught this nice stringer of 14 fish on the Tebo arm of Truman Lake.

And our last picture is of Gage Bradley who caught this 14 inch crappie on Stockton Lake.

Gage says that crappie checks in at just over one pound.

