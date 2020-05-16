Lake Report: May 15th, Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Table Rock Lake which is less than an hour south of Springfield.

Table Rock has a number of different species of fish.

The most numerous are bass both largemouth and smallmouth.

Also the white crappie are very plentiful at Table Rock.

Now to some fishing pictures.

Our first picture is of Daisy Gunnerson who caught this 45 inch, 23 and a half pound muskie on Pomme de Terre Lake.

Wow, that’s a lake monster.

Our second picture is of Mason Dame who caught this small mouth bass on the Osage Fork near Lebanon.

Our third picture is of 14-year old Harrison Engel with a huge catfish caught at Lake of the Ozarks.

