Lake Report June 4th, Bull Shoals Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Now for our Friday lake report, and tonight we’re going to look at Bull Shoals Lake which is about and hour and a half southeast of Springfield.

Bull shoals has largemouth and spotted bass – don’t forget about the walleye on the lake.

Our first fishing picture is Bailey Melton with a nice bass that she caught this past holiday weekend on Table Rock near the port of Kimberling.

Our second picture is from Cody Lafferty with a big bass caught at Table Rock Lake.

Cody is one of the guides that our Jesse Inman works with on his fishing guide stories on Daybreak.

Our last picture is from friend of the show Bob Wiley.

Bob and some of his friends went on a fishing trip on Lake Michigan north of Indiana a few weeks back.

This is a bunch of lake trout and a steelhead that weighed in at 13 pounds.

We want your fishing pictures.

Email them to dlucy@kolr10.com to show off your catches.

Let us know what kind of fish, how long how much did it weight and where you caught it.

Saturday is free fishing day for kids, so take advantage.