Lake Report June 26th; Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo–Now for weekly Lake report and we’re going to look at Lake of the Ozarks, a little more than an hour north of Springfield.

Lake of the Ozarks has lots of shoreline to fish.

Lots of largemouth bass at Lake of the Ozarks.

Also two kinds of catfish, channel cats and blue catfish, they’re getting active now.

Now for some fishing pictures, the first is of the Buechler boys with what looks like a couple of brown bass.

The second is of six year old Nolan Amos, he caught this 20 and a half inch brown bass at Table Rock near Cape Fair, heard grandpa Mark was jealous of the lunker.

And our last picture is of Alice Walton who caught this 22-inch walleye on Stockton Lake.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.