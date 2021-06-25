Lake Report: June 25th, Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo-Now for weekly lake report and we’re going to look at Lake of the Ozarks, a little more than an hour north of Springfield.

Lake of the Ozarks has lots of shoreline to fish.

Lots of largemouth bass at Lake of the Ozarks.

Also two kinds of catfish, channel cats and blue catfish, they’re all biting right now.

Now for some fishing pictures, the first is of ten-year old Tucker Speight.

This was his first fishing trip to Roaring River and he caught his four trout limit by 8:30 in the morning, grandpa says Tucker is a natural, I’d agree.

The second picture is of the Hardt brothers on their trip to Stockton Lake.

Henry caught the catfish, and Liam has a baby sun fish.

Thanks to mom for the photos.

And our last picture is of three-year old Sage Gray who caught this bass.

Now great-grandpa Mark says he helped a little, they caught this guy on a plug on a backyard pond.

That bass looks pretty big to me, great job Sage.

If you want to see your kids or grandkids in this segment, send me your fishing pictures.

E-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.