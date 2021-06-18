Lake Report, June 18th, Stockton Lake

STOCKTON, Mo–Now for our Friday Lake report, and we’re going to look at Stockton Lake which is about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.

Stockton has a number of different species some of the best include white bass, largemouth bass, and don’t forget about the walleye.

Now to our fishing pictures for this week.

Our first picture is from James Tuebner with a four pound large mouth bass that he caught on Beaver Lake.

Our second picture is of the Yount boys Brantlee and Henlee, along with dad they caught this big 17 inch large mouth bass.

They caught it on Table Rock Lake near Lampe.

And our last picture is of someone we all know, KOLR 10’s own Dan Lindblad.

He caught this bass on a back yard pound back home in Tulsa.

And believe it or not, this bass broke the end of his pole, but Dan was able to get the fish.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.