Lake Report June 11th, Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Table Rock Lake less than an hour south of Springfield.

Table Rock has a number of different species of fish.

The most numerous are bass both largemouth and smallmouth.

Also the white crappie are very plentiful at Table Rock.

Lets take a look at some of your fishing pictures, our first is of Madison Daniels at McDaniel Lake with a crappie, and grandma says this is Madison’s very first caught fish.

Picture number two is of ten year-old Colby Weatherford and a three pound trout he caught at the Hidden Valley Outfitters river.

And finally here’s a picture of Jim Swinehart and a couple of walleye caught in the Baxter area of Table Rock Lake.

Jim says the smaller one was 20 inches, the bigger one at least 25 inches.

Jim says there were heading right into the frying pan for dinner.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.