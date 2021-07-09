Lake Report July 9th: Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Table Rock Lake less than an hour south of Springfield.

Table Rock has a number of different species of fish.

The most numerous are bass both largemouth and smallmouth.

Also the white crappie are very plentiful at Table Rock.

Lets take a look at some of your fishing pictures.

Our first is of Edd Pyatt showing off a 14 inch crappie that he caught at Lake of the Ozarks.

Picture number two is of Brittney Hoffman and a 15 inch walleye that she got on the Little Sac River near Walnut Grove.

And finally here’s a picture of Will Austin who caught this five and a half pound, 22 inch trout that he caught at Roaring River state park.

That is one nice looking trout, congrats Will.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.