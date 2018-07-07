Lake Report: July 6, 2018 Video

This Friday's lake report takes us to Stockton Lake, about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.

The water at Stockton is 83 degrees, and the the water level is normal.

Fishing is good across the board. White bass are biting swimming minnows, crankbaits and rooster tails. Walleye are hitting jerk baits and swimming baits. And catfish have been biting on live baits and cut baits.

Now for this week's fishing photos...

Viewer Bob Wiley caught this 22-inch bass off his dock with a 10-inch tail worm on the Fourth of July. The fish weighed more than five pounds and looked like a snack to Bob's dog, Charlie.

And for a celebrity submission, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tagged a massive grass carp bowfishing on Table Rock Lake last week. Hall of Famer Warren Sapp posed with the rainbow trout he caught at Dogwood Canyon, south of Branson.

We want to put your fish on TV!, Email your best catch to dlucy@kolr10.com.