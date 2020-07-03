Lake Report July 3; Bull Shoals Lake

Our friday lake report for this week features Bull Shoals Lake, which is about and hour and a half southeast of Springfield.

Bull Shoals has largemouth and spotted bass and don’t forget about the walleye on the lake.

Our first fishing picture is of Kristy Tramel with a largemouth bass caught on Stockton Lake.

Our second picture is from Austin Pendergrass. He caught a 15-inch largemouth bass near Carthage.

Finally, Bob Wiley with a five pound four ounce bass that he caught off his dock at Lake of the Ozarks.

————

We want your fishing pictures!

Email them to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Show off your catches.

Let us know what kind of fish, how long how much did it weight and where you caught it.