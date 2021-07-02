Lake Report July 2nd; Bull Shoals Lake

THEODOSIA, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and we’re going to look at Bull Shoals Lake which is about and hour and a half southeast of Springfield.

And Bull Shoals has largemouth and spotted bass.

And don’t forget about the walleye on the lake.

Our first fishing picture is from Hunter Ridenour, he’s on the right showing off some of the bass that he and his buddy Jacob Dippel caught on a recent trip to Table Rock Lake.

Hunter says there’s a mixed bag of small mouth, large mouth and spotted bass.

Our second picture is of Roy Pannell at Truman Lake.

I’m told that the fish that Roy is showing off is a hybrid bass or sometimes they’re called a sunshine or cherokee bass.

Finally we have a shot of Cooper Matney who caught this monster ten pound catfish on a farm pond in Strafford.

Papa Mike says he held Cooper around the waist while he reeled in the catfish.

Show off your catches.

Let me know what kind of fish, how long how much did it weight and where you caught it.